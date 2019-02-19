Girl killed herself after her mom refused to let her play with phone, police say

NEW YORK - A 9-year-old girl hanged herself in her home after her mother told her it was too early in the morning to be using a cellphone, police said.

According to WPLG, Heaven Vega was found dead by her mom, in the family's Bronx apartment.

Earlier in the morning, the mother and daughter had been fighting over cellphone usage. Heaven allegedly wanted to use the phone to get on YouTube.

Heaven's mother, Jennifer, called 911 after finding her child in the room, one of her brothers performed CPR until first responders arrived. The little girl was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved.

