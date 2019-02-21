High school student fights back against MAGA hat ban

FRESNO, Calif. - A high school student is speaking out after being told she can't wear her Make America Great Again hat on campus.

Maddie Mueller is a senior at Clovis North High School in Fresno, California. She's also a part of the Valley Patriots, which asked its members to wear their MAGA hats on Wednesday.

When Maddie was told she couldn't do so on campus, she channeled administrators, pointing out that the dress code does not specify if political hats or shirts are allowed.

"To my knowledge, Trump is not a logo, it's a last name, it's just our president, you can't claim the president is a logo, sports team or affiliated with any gang," Maddie said. "I don't care if I offend anybody I'm just showing support for the President and what I believe."

"Bottom line for us is the dress code is for kids to feel safe at school and free of distractions so they can focus on learning," said Kelly Avants with the Clovis Unified School District.

Former US District Judge Oliver Wanger said, "The hat is something that could invoke violence or invoke controversy, then for the sake of the safety students the school is in their legal right."

Maddie says she's received some social media threats over her stance, but that it won't stop her from living out her dream of becoming a Congresswoman.

Maddie's parents support her mission but warn she could be prohibited from graduating.

