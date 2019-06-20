It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a ... UFO?

WASHINGTON, D.C. - It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a -- wait, what is that?

Senators received a classified briefing on UFO sightings, reports CNN.

The vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, alongside several other U.S. senators, received a classified briefing Wednesday on a series of reported encounters the United States Navy had with "unidentified aircraft," according to a congressional aide.

There have been "a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years," the Navy said in a statement.

President Donald Trump also recently confirmed that he was briefed on reports of Navy pilots spotting unidentified flying objects.

Several pilots told the New York Times in an article published in May about multiple encounters with unidentifiable flying objects, with "no visible engine or infrared exhaust plumes."

The Navy said these kinds of "incursions" pose both a security risk and a safety hazard.

"For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the USAF takes these reports very seriously and investigates each and every report," the statement said.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.