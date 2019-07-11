Las Vegas releases after-action report on deadliest mass shooting in American history

LAS VEGAS, Nv. - The head of the Las Vegas Police Department has released an after-action report about the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the purpose of the report is to learn from the tragedy so they can operate better in a crisis.

Lombardo believes the report can also help other agencies be better prepared in case of another mass-shooting incident.

There were more than 90 points of interest in the report.

The Las Vegas police chief says they've implemented more than half of them, including making sure there are enough trauma kits stockpiled for medical professionals and improving the plan for what to do in the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting.

The report also recommends better communication between hospitals, fire officials, and the coroner for victim identification and notification of next of kin.

