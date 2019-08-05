Local criminal justice expert on shooter warning signs

Local criminal justice expert and former police officer Dr. Tod Burke said Sunday that everyone can play a part in recognizing signs that someone may carry out an attack like the two mass shootings that occurred this weekend.

“Almost all the attackers leaked their plans in some way so they may be doing so by telling their friends, family, co-workers, and/or posting on social media," Burke told 10 News Sunday. "Our job as the public, we need to identify the warning signs. Has the person talked about violence, shown signs of violence? Are they fixated or obsessed with violence by others? And, by the way, that includes weapons."

He added that it seems more and more like these shooters are drawing inspiration from one another.

Burke is a former Radford University professor and former Maryland police officer currently living in the New River Valley.

