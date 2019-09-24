Marshalls launches online store

Getty Images

ROANOKE, Va. - The wait is finally over -- Marshalls has officially launched its online store.

Store officials say the site brings the Marshalls experience online, giving customers a look at merchandise.

On the site, the categories are similar to what they are in store -- ladies, mens, kids apparel, footwear, home, accessories, beauty and more.

Just like every Marshalls carries different products, the website will also have its own assortment of merchandise.

The site also features some interactive features, including "swipe to shop," curated shops and influencer and shopper finds.

Share your finds on social media by using #MarshallsSurprise

