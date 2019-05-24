Nebraska bar leaves thank you notes on cars of customers who chose not to drink and drive

GERING, Neb. - A man who was meeting someone at a Nebraska bar made the decision to leave his truck in the parking lot and have his wife pick him up.

When the couple went to grab his truck the next morning, they were surprised by what they found.

Janelle Martin posted on Facebook that the owners of The Union Bar in Gering, Nebraska left a thank you note on her husband's car, thanking him for not drinking and driving.

The note says that if her husband brings it inside, he'll get a free hamburger and french fries.

