No, President Trump will not be sending a personalized message to your phone at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday

LEFT: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes President of the Republic of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, at the West Wing of the White House on September 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) RIGHT: FEMA on Twitter

ROANOKE, Va. - On Wednesday, your phone will receive a Presidential Alert as a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

The alert is scheduled to happen at 2:18 p.m.

This is the first nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system.

The WEA test message will appear on consumers’ phones and read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Phones will display this national test using the header Presidential Alert.

These nationwide alerts, established pursuant to the WARN Act of 2006, are meant for use in a national emergency and are the only type of alert that can be sent simultaneously nationwide by FEMA.

Beginning at 2:18 p.m., cell towers will broadcast the WEA test for approximately 30 minutes.

During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower and whose wireless provider participates in WEA should be capable of receiving the test message.

Wireless phones should receive the message only once.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.