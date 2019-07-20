Police department asks criminals to hold off because of the heat

Even as the most populated city in Paraná, Curitibas natural beauty is always shining through.

BRAINTREE, Mass. - The police department in Braintree, Massachusetts, says it's just too hot to battle crime, asking "anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday."

According to WPXI, the Braintree Police Department posted the request to its Facebook page Friday night as a July heat wave grips most of the East Coast.

The department, in the tongue-in-cheek post, asks people to instead "stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3," among other things. But they ask, "please no spoiler alerts. We're just finishing season 2."