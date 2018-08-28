Police welcome fallen officer's daughter to preschool

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department helped a fallen officer's daughter on her first day of pre-school Monday.

32-year old Patrick Zamarripa was among the five police officers killed by a sniper who ambushed police in July 2016.

His daughter, Lyncoln, was welcomed to her class by seven police officers at Coder Elementary School in Aledo, Texas.

They also welcomed Zamarripa's step-son, Dylan Hoover, to his fifth-grade class at Vandagriff Elementary School.

Credit: Aledo ISD

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.