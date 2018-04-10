Rural Retreat woman charged after man found decapitated

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. - A Rural Retreat woman faces multiple charges after decapitating her boyfriend's son and attacking officers, according to court documents.

Roena Mills, 41, is charged with second-degree murder, obstructing, two counts of battery on an officer and simple possession, according to the criminal complaints filed in Mercer County, West Virginia.

At 6:33 a.m., Easter Sunday, a Mercer County sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an unwanted guest.

A criminal complaint reveals that when Deputy J. A. Conner arrived, he found Mills, who told him a fake name, covered in blood, wearing a glove on her left hand and with a pocket knife in her pocket.

Conner also stated in the documents that Mills seemed to be inebriated.

While Conner asked her questions, documents say she was having a conversation with someone she referred to as "Daddy" who was not there.

She told Conner that the blood was hers and that she cut two fingers from being attacked and thrown through a glass door, according to court documents.

Conner called for a rescue squad unit to provide aid. Mills refused treatment and stated she didn't need treatment because she was tough, according to the criminal complaint.

Because she wouldn't leave on her own or by ambulance, the documents say, Conner detained her to take her back to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

While walking to his cruiser, Conner says Mills told him, "come on, let's be partners, let's take the ambulance and have some fun."

As Mills refused to get into the back seat of the cruiser, court documents show that Conner used a straight arm bar to take her to the ground and place restraints on her.

While driving, she told Conner, "whatever he is paying you, I will triple it. Any kind of car you want I will have in your driveway tomorrow if I would take her back and let her finish what she had started."

Documents also show that during the ride, she also told Conner, "you have to take me back and let me get my heads."

Once at the sheriff's department, the criminal complaint states that Mills hit one deputy in the back of his thigh with her knee and kicked Conner in the leg.

It wasn't until she was fingerprinted that law enforcement learned she was Roena Mills, of Rural Retreat, Virginia.

While leaving the processing area, documents state that Mills again hit Conner and was then placed in both wrist and ankle restraints.

During a patdown of Mills, deputies say they found a total of 35 Dilaudids (hydromorphone pills) , $752, a lighter and cigarettes.

Mills was then taken to Princeton Community Hospital for the cuts on her hand.

At about 4:30 p.m. the same day, authorities began investigating the murder of Bo White, who was found decapitated in his home, according to court documents.

White's obituary shows he was 29 years old at the time of his death.

Records show that White's head was found at the same location Mills was seen leaving the woods earlier in the day before her arrest.

Furthermore, the criminal complaint says officers found a glove matching the one Mills was wearing when arrested was found in White's bedroom, covered in blood.

Mills was arraigned last week. A temporary gag order was placed on the case, according to WVVA.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.