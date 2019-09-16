National

Six lucky Australian couples get to say 'I do' with KFC wedding

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

Six lucky couples in Australia will get to say "I do" over a bucket of the Colonel's finest. 

If your wedding gets picked, KFC will deck out your wedding with a food truck and enough fried chicken to feed 200 of your closest friends and family. 

There will also be chicken-themed decorations, music and activities to make your nuptials finger-lickin good. 

In order to apply, couples must submit a short essay on why they deserve a KFC wedding. 

