Six lucky Australian couples get to say 'I do' with KFC wedding

Six lucky couples in Australia will get to say "I do" over a bucket of the Colonel's finest.

If your wedding gets picked, KFC will deck out your wedding with a food truck and enough fried chicken to feed 200 of your closest friends and family.

There will also be chicken-themed decorations, music and activities to make your nuptials finger-lickin good.

In order to apply, couples must submit a short essay on why they deserve a KFC wedding.

