Target and Fresh Market recall certain salads and sandwiches due to possible Listeria contamination

The Fresh Market and Target and recalling some of their salads and sandwiches due to possible Listeria contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are two brands they're worried about, both made by Elevation Foods: Archer Farms and Freskët. Officials at Elevation Foods said they found the problem after testing some egg salad. Now, they're trying to figure out where it came from.

No one has gotten sick yet, but Listeria bacteria can be serious and even deadly for some people, including kids.

In the meantime, here's the list of what's been recalled:

Archer Farms egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches made June 18

Freskët egg salad sandwich, tuna salad and Thai lobster salad

If you have any of the recalled food, you can bring it back to where you bought it for a refund.