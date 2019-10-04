Common beauty products that can pose dangers to children

ROANOKE, Va. - Most of us know to keep things like cleaning products away from kids, but many don't realize that common beauty items can be just as dangerous.

Fragrances. Moisturizers. Deodorants. They may not seem dangerous, but Consumer Reports says these and other beauty products have been shown to send one child under 5 to the emergency room every two hours, according to a study conducted over a 15-year-period.

Nail polish remover was the biggest cause of ER visits.

"Most of these injuries were due to kids swallowing personal care products, which led to poisoning," said Consumer Reports' Lauren Friedman. "The second most common scenario were these products coming in contact with kids' skin or eyes leading to a chemical burn."

To better protect your family, Consumer Reports says personal care products should be stored securely out of reach and out of site.

Keep products in their original containers.

If your kid does get into something, you'll know the exact ingredients to tell the poison control center or your pediatrician.

Also, know where to call if your child does get hurt.

All poison control centers can be reached by calling the same number at (800) 222-1222.