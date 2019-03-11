Time is running out to use Payless gift cards

Monday is the last day to use Payless Shoesource gift cards and store credit, as the chain continues with its liquidation.

Last month, Payless declared bankruptcy. The stores have already stopped accepting returns, coupons, and reward redemption.

The company's going-out-of-business sale is expected to continue through the end of May.

If you don't use the card, you will have to file a claim with the bankruptcy estate, but you may not be able to recover any money.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.