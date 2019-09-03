Trailer released for 'IT Chapter Two'

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club in a return to where it all began with "IT Chapter Two," the conclusion to the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, people are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all...putting them directly in the path of the shape-shifting clown that has become deadlier than ever.

The film is Muschietti's follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed and massive global box office hit "IT," which grossed more than $700 million worldwide. Both redefining and transcending the genre, "IT" became part of the cultural zeitgeist.

"IT Chapter Two" stars James McAvoy (the "X-Men" movies, "Split," "Glass") as Bill, Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain ("Zero Dark Thirty," "Mama," "Molly's Game") as Beverly, Bill Hader (HBO's "Barry," "The Skeleton Twins") as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa (TV's "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments") as Mike, Jay Ryan (TV's "Mary Kills People") as Ben, James Ransone (HBO's "The Wire") as Eddie, and Andy Bean ("Swamp Thing," "Allegiant") as Stanley. Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben. Bill Skarsgård returns in the seminal role of Pennywise.

Muschietti directed "IT Chapter Two" from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman ("IT," the "Annabelle" films) based on the novel IT by Stephen King. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee produced the film, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Gary Dauberman, Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg serving as the executive producers.

The behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Checco Varese ("The 33"), Oscar-winning production designer Paul Denham Austerberry ("The Shape of Water"), editor Jason Ballantine ("IT," "Mad Max: Fury Road"), and Oscar-nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira ("The Shape of Water," "Mama"). The music is by Benjamin Wallfisch ("Shazam!," "Blade Runner 2049," "IT").

New Line Cinema presents, a Double Dream/Vertigo Entertainment/Rideback Production, an Andy Muschietti film, "IT Chapter Two." The film is slated for release in theatres and IMAX on September 6, 2019 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film has been rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material.

