Virginia man charged after sneaking sword into the Empire State Building, police say

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. - Police say a man has been charged after sneaking a sword into the Empire State Building on Friday.

Police identify the man as 35-year-old Matthew Dixon of Virginia. He's been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, Dixon went into the building wearing pajama pants and concealed a two-foot sword in a cane.

Police are calling the weapon a sword-stick.

As you can see from surveillance video, when officers arrived, Dixon dropped the weapon.

Tourists at the observatory say they saw the sword first hand and wonder how the man was able to get it into the building.

"We just saw a guy that had like a sword pointed to his heart."

"How did he get that up here? How did it get through the detectors, you know?"

Dixon was taken into custody and transported to Bellevue Hospital.

NBC News