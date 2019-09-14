West Virginia high school football player dies in Friday night game

OliverCardall/Pixabay

CLAY, W.Va. - A high school football player from West Virginia died in a Friday night game after collapsing on the field.

According to WYMT News, Roane County High School confirmed the news yesterday.

The school posted the following message to its Facebook page Saturday morning:

"The Roane County community suffered a tragic loss last night with the passing of Alex Miller. Roane County High School will open its doors at noon today for the students to be with one another during this difficult time. Counselors, local pastors, teachers, parents and friends will be available as our community continues to grieve."

The incident occurred toward the end of the first quarter.

"Miller was immediately given emergency medical attention and transported to a local hospital, but these efforts were ultimately unsuccessful," Superintendent Dr. Richard Duncan said in a statement.

Witnesses said the first quarter ended and both teams went to their respective sidelines. As they started to begin the second quarter, emergency medical services was called to the field.

The rescue personnel performed CPR even as he was being transported from the field to the ambulance.

According to a WV roster, Miller was a senior who played wide receiver and defensive back for Roane County.

