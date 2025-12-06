Two dead following apparent murder-suicide in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Franklin County on Friday, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

FCSO said they received a call around 9 a.m. on Friday regarding an unresponsive person in a vehicle near the 1400 block of Patti Road in Rocky Mount. Upon arrival, two victims were found in an SUV, both with fatal gunshot wounds.

Authorities identified the two as 55-year-old James Randolph Smith and 41-year-old Tina Marie (Brown) Spencer. The two knew each other prior to the incident, and this is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke is working with the sheriff’s office.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.