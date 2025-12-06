AI computing center headed to Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A new AI computing center will make its way to Wythe County.

County officials and Solis Arx, a developer of digital infrastructure, confirmed on Friday that an “AI computing campus” will be coming to Progress Park in Wythe County.

Brian W. Vaught, Chair of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, said projects like this will "expand [the county’s] ability to improve infrastructure and public services, such as school improvements and public safety funding, without additional tax pressure on local families."

“This carefully considered, significant capital investment will strengthen Wythe County’s tax base and support long-term growth in our local economy.” Brian W. Vaught, Chair of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors

Michael D. Cole, the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County Board Chair, said that jobs created by this center will provide employment for all skill levels.

David Manley, the Executive Director of the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County, said the site is “a comfortable distance from the closest residential neighbors at over a mile away.”

This all comes as data centers have also worked to make their way into other areas in our region, such as Google’s proposed center in Botetourt County.