Botetourt County residents voice concerns over Google’s data center environmental impact and county transparency

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – As Google’s proposed data center project in Botetourt County moves forward, environmental groups and local officials continue to debate the facility’s potential impact on the region’s resources, while residents have concerns.

Local residents have expressed frustration with the lack of transparency surrounding the project.

“We don’t know what to expect for noise levels, water usage, energy usage, any of that. And we don’t even know how many buildings there’s going to be,” said Austen Schwend, a Botetourt resident and former candidate for state assembly. “The information you do get, it doesn’t add up.”

Another resident questioned the economic benefits promised to the community: “History shows us throughout the United States these Google centers are not economic booms for these small communities,” said Greg Rieley. “They keep telling us it will keep our taxes low, but the taxes have done nothing but go up.”

The project has recently become embroiled in controversy over water usage transparency. According to The Roanoke Rambler, the Western Virginia Water Authority is appealing a November 5 court ruling that ordered the release of water usage estimates for the facility. Roanoke Circuit Court Judge Leisa Ciaffone ruled that water usage information is not proprietary and should be public, writing that “there are few resources more precious than water” and emphasizing the public’s “overwhelming interest” in how officials manage water resources.

A draft agreement that leaked in July, as reported by Cardinal News, indicated the facility could use between 2 million and 8 million gallons of water daily — seven to 30 times more than the water authority’s current largest customer, the Coca-Cola bottling plant. Officials have indicated that water will initially come from Carvins Cove, with governments earmarking up to $300 million for a new water source that Google would fund.

According to the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, Google purchased a 312-acre parcel in the Botetourt Center at Greenfield earlier this year, marking a significant step toward establishing the county’s first data center campus. The project comes at a time when the Commonwealth hosts over one-third of the world’s data centers, with the majority concentrated in Northern Virginia.

Environmental organizations, including the Sierra Club’s Virginia chapter, have raised concerns about the facility’s water consumption. The organization’s latest environmental impact report indicates that a single large data center can consume up to 5 million gallons of water daily for cooling purposes — equivalent to the water supply needed for 50,000 people. Sierra Club data shows that existing data centers across Virginia consumed over 2.1 billion gallons of water in 2023.

The project’s impact on utility rates has also emerged as a significant concern. In Northern Virginia, Dominion Energy has proposed rate increases that would add $21.43 to monthly residential bills by 2027, partly due to infrastructure needs for data centers.

According to Botetourt County, the company has pledged $4 million for improvements to local services, including the fire department, law enforcement, and schools.

County officials maintain that the project’s location within an existing industrial park will minimize disruption to the area’s rural character. The county has also indicated that noise studies will be conducted during the design phase to ensure neighboring properties aren’t adversely affected.

The timeline for the data center’s construction remains undetermined, as final permits and approvals are still pending.