WATCH LIVE: Day 7 of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s legal team is preparing to wrap up arguments in his impeachment trial as Sen. Mitch McConnell and other Republicans wrestle with whether to allow witnesses.

The arguments from defense lawyers have jostled for public attention against revelations from a forthcoming book by former national security adviser John Bolton.

He says Trump wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it committed to helping with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden.

That assertion matters because Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly insisted that he never tied the suspension of security aid to political investigations.