WATCH LIVE: President Trump gives State of the Union address

ROANOKE, Va. – A livestream player will be added to this story once President Trump starts speaking.

President Trump is expected to begin the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to the White House, viewers can expect a “common-sense vision” for the country in which Trump “celebrates America’s unrivaled economic and military strength.”

The address comes just hours before the verdict in Trump’s impeachment trial, in which the Senate is expected to acquit him along party lines.

Trump will host several special guests for the State of the Union address.