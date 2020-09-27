‘The best choice to lead our country': Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Joe Biden

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter Sunday morning to endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the “best choice” for the 2020 Presidential Election.

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” tweeted Johnson.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.



Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.



We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

He urged his followers to vote with a video speaking about why he believes Biden and Kamala Harris will be great leaders for the country.

Johnson personally spoke with Biden and Harris on Zoom about how they will lead once they’re inside the White House, which is included in the Twitter video.