‘The best choice to lead our country': Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Joe Biden

‘Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, kindness and respect’

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Vote 2020
(2019 Invision)

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter Sunday morning to endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the “best choice” for the 2020 Presidential Election.

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” tweeted Johnson.

He urged his followers to vote with a video speaking about why he believes Biden and Kamala Harris will be great leaders for the country.

Johnson personally spoke with Biden and Harris on Zoom about how they will lead once they’re inside the White House, which is included in the Twitter video.

