Presidential candidates prepare for dueling town halls

America’s two presidential candidates are gearing up for their dueling town halls Thursday night.

Long lines greeted voters in North Carolina Thursday as early voting opened in the states.

President Trump traveled to the high-stakes battleground state for a rare afternoon rally.

The president made his case for a second term, even as new job numbers show 898,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week, the highest number since late August.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, is in Pennsylvania for an ABC News town hall tonight, airing at the same time Mr. Trump will field voters' questions in an NBC News town hall in Miami.

The dueling forums replaced a traditional face-to-face debate scrapped in the wake of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis. The final presidential debate is scheduled for next Thursday, Oct. 22.