WATCH LIVE: Presidential candidates hold dueling town halls

Instead of taking part in a virtual debate, the two presidential candidates will be holding dueling town halls Thursday night.

President Trump will be participating in a town hall in Miami which will air on NBC while Joe Biden holds a town hall in Philadelphia which airs on ABC. Both programs will begin at 8 p.m.

The president will be at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami with “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie as the host for thehour-long town hall.

Meanwhile, Biden will be at the National Constitution Center with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos as the host for the 90-minute town hall.

Originally, the two presidential candidates were supposed to have their second of three debates; however, after the president contracted the coronavirus, the debate was going to go virtual, but the president announced he would not partake in a virtual debate.