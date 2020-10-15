69ºF

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Presidential candidates hold dueling town halls

Both town halls will begin at 8 p.m.

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Trump and Biden compete in dueling town halls on Oct. 15, 2020.
Instead of taking part in a virtual debate, the two presidential candidates will be holding dueling town halls Thursday night.

President Trump will be participating in a town hall in Miami which will air on NBC while Joe Biden holds a town hall in Philadelphia which airs on ABC. Both programs will begin at 8 p.m.

The president will be at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami with “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie as the host for thehour-long town hall.

Meanwhile, Biden will be at the National Constitution Center with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos as the host for the 90-minute town hall.

Originally, the two presidential candidates were supposed to have their second of three debates; however, after the president contracted the coronavirus, the debate was going to go virtual, but the president announced he would not partake in a virtual debate.

