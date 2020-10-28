CNU poll: Biden leads Trump 53%-41% among likely Virginia voters

Election Day is just around the corner, and one poll from a Virginia university shows an advantage for one of the presidential candidates.

A CNU poll released on Wednesday shows that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden enters the final week of voting with a 12-point lead over President Donald Trump among likely Virginia voters. Biden is up 53%-41% against Trump.

For Virginia’s Senate race, Democrat Mark Warner holds a 20-point lead over Republican Daniel Gade, 57%-37%, according to the poll.

With less than a week until Election Day, the poll said that voters show bipartisan approval (54%-24%) for Constitutional Amendment 1, which plans to establish a redistricting commission to draw state and congressional district lines.

This poll also shows that Biden’s “advantage in Virginia is built on Democrats' usual coalition of Black voters (90%-9%), women (60%-38%), and college-educated voters (60-35%), plus a lead among older voters (54%-42%) and an even split among men (46%-45%).”

When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, polls say that Virginia voters say that it’s the most important issue for the next elected president to address (29%). The next issues of importance are the economy (21%) and then health care (13%).