'Time to heal in America’: Joe Biden delivered an address to a divided nation

WILMINGTON, Del. – Joe Biden delivered a prime time address to a divided nation Saturday, calling for unity and healing after being elected the 46th President of the United States.

“Let us be the nation we can be. A nation united, a nation strengthened, a nation healed. The United States of America. There has never been anything we’ve tried we’ve not been able to do,” President-elect Biden said.

The president-elect vowed to make combatting the coronavirus pandemic a top priority and pledged to work for all Americans.

“Those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple times myself. But now let’s give each other a chance,” he said.

Meanwhile, a defiant President Trump issued a statement saying in part “this election is far from over,” and the Trump campaign is filing multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud. So far they have presented no evidence to support those claims.