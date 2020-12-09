WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden, VP-elect Kamala Harris to announce Secretary of Defense nominee

WILMINGTON, De. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduced retired General Lloyd Austin as their nominee for Secretary of Defense.
President-elect Joe Biden, VP-elect Kamala Harris to announce Secretary of Defense nominee
Austin’s military service includes leading troops in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as overseeing U.S. military operations throughout the greater Middle East as head of Central Command.
Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.