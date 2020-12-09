52ºF

WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden, VP-elect Kamala Harris to announce Secretary of Defense nominee

They introduced retired General Lloyd Austin as their nominee

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce Retired General Lloyd Austin as their nominee for Secretary of Defense on Dec. 9, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce Retired General Lloyd Austin as their nominee for Secretary of Defense on Dec. 9, 2020 (NBC News Channel)

WILMINGTON, De. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduced retired General Lloyd Austin as their nominee for Secretary of Defense.

Austin’s military service includes leading troops in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as overseeing U.S. military operations throughout the greater Middle East as head of Central Command.

Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.

