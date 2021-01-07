Facebook blocks Trump from using platform for ‘at least’ the rest of his term

After both Facebook and Twitter suspended President Donald Trump from posting to their platforms on Wednesday following the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Facebook has decided to take its actions a step further.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s Founder and CEO, made the decision to extend the block on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for “at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies,” Zuckerberg wrote. “But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, January 7, 2021

In his statement, Zuckerberg said Facebook decided to take down Trump’s initial statements he posted on Wednesday while events were unraveling in Washington because his team judged the effect of the president’s words and that it would provoke further violence.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” he said.