WATCH LIVE: President Biden, former presidents lay wreath in Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.

The two will be joined by the Obamas, the Bushes and the Clintons to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 2 p.m., according to PBS News Hour.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration, instead traveling to Florida. Trump’s refusal marks only the fourth time in history an outgoing U.S. president has not attended the next leader’s swearing-in ceremony.