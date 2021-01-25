WATCH LIVE: Impeachment article delivered to the Senate

On Monday evening, another step in the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump will take place.
At about 6:55 p.m., impeachment managers, led by the House Clerk and the Acting House Sergeant at Arms, will hold a procession ceremony through National Statuary Hall and the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate to present the article of impeachment to the Secretary of the Senate.
During this time, Congressman Jamie Raskin, the lead manager, will read the article of impeachment on the Senate Floor.