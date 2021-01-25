WATCH LIVE: Impeachment article delivered to the Senate

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) heads to the floor to call the House of Representatives into a pro forma session on January 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. Later today the House will be sending the Articles of Impeachment of former President Donald Trump to the Senate which will trigger the start of the trial. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, another step in the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump will take place.

At about 6:55 p.m., impeachment managers, led by the House Clerk and the Acting House Sergeant at Arms, will hold a procession ceremony through National Statuary Hall and the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate to present the article of impeachment to the Secretary of the Senate.

During this time, Congressman Jamie Raskin, the lead manager, will read the article of impeachment on the Senate Floor.