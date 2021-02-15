President Joe Biden’s grandkids gift him with ‘Presidents Day swag’

In this image from video, grandchildren of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, including Finnegan Biden, Hunter Biden, Natalie Biden, Naomi Bisden and Maisy Biden, lead the Pledge of Allegiance during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

There’s nothing like meaningful gifts from family members, and President Joe Biden’s grandchildren wanted to make sure he received a heartfelt gift in honor of Presidents Day.

Naomi Biden, Biden’s 27-year-old granddaughter, and the rest of his grandchildren gifted him with a tan baseball cap embroidered with the presidential seal. Above and below the emblem, the cap read, “Presidential Retreat, Camp David.”

“We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s ‘literally’ President,” she tweeted.

In the same thread, she posted a second photo, showing the back of his cap, which simply read, “Pop.”

And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head... pic.twitter.com/uzafnSSWaH — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 14, 2021

“And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head…” she wrote alongside the secondary shot.

Biden spent the previous weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in western Maryland, for the first time.

According to Bloomberg, on Friday he told reporters, “We’re going to be up at Camp David for Valentine’s Day,” adding he planned to “just hang out with the family and do what we always do.”

Naomi’s Instagram story revealed that he was doing just that with a short video clip of her grandfather playing the video game “Mario Kart.” The story was captioned, “Secret service made the exception and let him drive himself.”

She continued the joke, “A little rusty but he still won (barely).”