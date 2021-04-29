EXPLAINER: What to know about the Giuliani investigation

FILE - This photo from Friday Sept. 11, 2020, shows former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, right, and former New York City police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, left, during the Tunnel to Towers ceremony in New York. Kerik, a longtime Giuliani friend who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump for felony convictions, said Giulani called him as federal agents were searching his home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK – The long-running federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine moved back into public view Wednesday when federal agents seized electronic devices from the former mayor's home and office.

The search was the latest development in an inquiry that overlapped with the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump, who was accused of pressuring the leaders of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

The probe involves a complex web of international characters who dealt with Giuliani as he tried to stir up support for a Ukrainian investigation of the Bidens.

Federal prosecutors haven't disclosed which elements of Giuliani's work are the focus of their probe, currently being led by Audrey Strauss, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

But at least one part is an examination of whether Giuliani failed to disclose to the U.S. government work he did on behalf of foreign entities.

WHY IS GIULIANI UNDER INVESTIGATION?

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, said the search warrants involved an allegation that Giuliani failed to register as a foreign agent.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act, originally passed before World War II to expose Nazi propaganda, requires people to disclose to the Justice Department when they have been hired to lobby in the U.S. on behalf of foreign governments, figures or political entities.

