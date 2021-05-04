2 GOP California governor candidates try to impress voters

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the fourth Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner, and John Cox, two Republicans running to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom, sought to make a fresh impression with voters Tuesday, May 4, 2021, with the release of new campaign ads, marking a new phase in the pending recall. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California's recall election now features “the beast" and a “compassionate disruptor."

That's how John Cox and Caitlyn Jenner, Republicans running for California governor, pitched themselves to voters Tuesday in new campaign ads, taking different tones in their bids to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Cox, a businessman who lost in a landslide to Newsom in 2018, released a video calling himself “the beast" to the photogenic Newsom's “beauty," a message he planned to reinforce by launching a campaign bus tour featuring a live Kodiak bear. He spent $5 million to begin airing a 30-second version on television statewide, his campaign said, a major spend this early in the campaign and indicative of the need to raise his profile in a crowded field.

“We chose beauty over brains," the ad says, with a photo illustration of Newsom looking at himself in a mirror.

Jenner, meanwhile, released a video with a more inspirational and patriotic tone. She calls herself a “compassionate disruptor" in the ad that features clips from her Summer Olympics appearance in 1976, when she won the gold medal in the men's decathlon.

Jenner, now a 71-year-old transgender woman, has held no campaign events since announcing her candidacy nearly two weeks ago, though a televised town hall in her hometown of Malibu is planned for Wednesday. The add offers her most expansive commentary aa a candidate.

“I’m running to be governor for all Californians, to reclaim our true identity, to bring back the gold to the Golden State," Jenner says in the ad.

The ad shows a photo of Newsom only once and never says his name, though she is clearly blasting his pandemic policies by highlighting closed businesses and kids out of school. Jenner's campaign didn't immediately answer whether the campaign was running corresponding ads on television or whether the pitch was digital only.

