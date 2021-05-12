Takeaways: Partisan discord instead of Jan. 6 answers

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill, questions Christopher Miller, former acting secretary of the Department of Defense, testifying virtually, during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on the Capitol breach on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON – A House hearing about what went wrong in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege frequently spiraled into partisan shouting matches on Wednesday, with lawmakers more often blaming each other than thoroughly questioning witnesses about the events of the day.

Democrats and Republicans have so far been unable to agree on a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection, and officials involved in responding to the attack have pointed fingers at one another. The latest witnesses, including former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, were called by Democrats who are conducting their own set of investigations in the House.

Amid the rancor, the hearing yielded few new answers about the confusion that day, including why it took so long for the National Guard to arrive at the Capitol as the rioters — supporters of former President Donald Trump — beat and injured police defending the building and sent lawmakers running as they broke through windows and doors.

Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer who collapsed afterward and a woman who was shot by an officer as she broke through a broken window adjacent to the House chamber with lawmakers still inside. Two other police officers took their own lives in the wake of the riot.

Takeaways from Wednesday’s House hearing:

PARTISAN FRICTION

Democrats focused on Trump from the start, with House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney saying the riots were “incited by shameless lies told by a defeated president.“ The House impeached Trump shortly after the attack for telling his supporters that day to “fight like hell” to overturn the election and for pushing lies about election fraud. He was later acquitted by the Senate.

Republicans defended the former president, who baselessly says the election was stolen from him even though his claims were debunked by election officials across the country and his own attorney general.

