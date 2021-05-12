The Latest: Garland says DoJ has massive data in riot probe

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, an American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON – The Latest on congressional testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot (all times local):

11:46 a.m.

Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department is still in the early days of its investigation of the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Garland told the Senate Appropriations Committee that it has only been a “relatively short” period since the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the November election. That’s especially true, he said, because of the large number of separate investigations and huge amount of video and other data that authorities are combing through as they pursue leads in the investigation that has so far resulted in about 400 arrests.

“This investigation is not over,” Garland said. “We will pursue each lead and we’re confident that we will quickly have reached the end.”

Garland and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas were testifying to the Senate committee about their budget needs as both agencies confront a growing threat from domestic violent extremism.

