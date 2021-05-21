The Latest: Norway increases aid to Gaza after 'devastation'

An Israeli soldier sits on top of a tank at a staging ground near the border with Gaza Strip, southern Israel, Friday, May 21, 2021. A cease-fire took effect early Friday after 11 days of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers that was ignited by protests and clashes in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway's foreign minister says her country is “very concerned" about the high casualty rates in Gaza, the suffering of the civilian population and the “great devastation.”

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide made the comments as her country announced stepping up humanitarian aid to Gaza by 30 million kroner ($3.6 million).

That comes on top of 71 million kroner ($8.5 million) in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians that the Scandinavian country has given so far in 2021. The money will be channeled through the United Nations and humanitarian organizations.

In a separate statement, Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said “now that the guns have finally gone silent, let us not mistake this calm for normality.”

Egeland said that leaders in the U.S., Europe and the Arab world should "push Israel and the Palestinians to work out a way that will end this unsustainable injustice.”

BEIJING — China says it will offer cash and 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians caught up in the latest fighting in Gaza.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday told reporters that $1 million would be provided as emergency humanitarian assistance and another $1 million would go to UNRWA, the U.N. agency that provides vital assistance to the 75% of the enclave’s population who are refugees.

