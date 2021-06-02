Arizona Democratic secretary of state joins governor race

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs addresses the members of Arizona's Electoral College in Phoenix. Hobbs on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate's ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

PHOENIX – Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate's ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election that has brought her national prominence.

Hobbs said in a statement she was running “to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans" and would work as governor to “put aside our differences and work to solve the serious problems facing Arizona.”

In an interview, she said she will have the resources to win a primary and general election and called herself a proven statewide leader who can work across the aisle.

“Arizonans are tired of the partisanship,” Hobbs said. “We are currently being led by a group of conspiracy theorists who are not in touch with everyday Arizonans, and that is holding us back. And I’ve always been able to break through that and get things done.”

The Republican-led Arizona Senate’s recount of election results and review of ballot counting machines in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, was launched as supporters of former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden's narrow win in the state and suggested without evidence that the election was stolen.

As the state's chief election officer since winning office in 2018, Hobbs' defense of the state's election systems after the 2020 election has been broad and vocal and has included frequent appearances on national media.

She has heavily criticized the unsubstantiated allegations that Biden won in Arizona because of fraud or other problems and brought in independent observers to view the partisan recount now underway. She said she expects Trump and his backers to continue to raise doubts but said she'll continue “to tell the truth about the election, which that is that it was a free and fair election.”

“It is a partisan attack on free and fair elections, and reasonable people understand that,” Hobbs said. “The folks who don’t, are never going to believe anything I say.”

