Biden's AI czar focuses on societal risks, preventing harm

This photo provided by The White House shows Lynne Parker.

Computer scientist Lynne Parker made breakthroughs in getting robots to work together so they could perform difficult missions, like cleaning up after a nuclear disaster, waxing floors or pulling barnacles off a ship.

Her job now is getting the U.S. government working together — alongside American businesses, research universities and international allies — as director of a new national initiative on artificial intelligence. She's America's first AI czar, at a time of rising promise and a heavy dose of both hype and fear about what computers can do as they think more like humans.

“There’s an increased need for education and training so that people know how to use AI tools, they know sort of what the capabilities are of AI so that they don’t treat it as magic,” Parker said in an interview with The Associated Press.

A first task for Parker, who took on the role in the waning days of the Trump administration, is adapting to priorities set by the Biden administration. Those include confronting the societal risks of AI and putting the technology to work on causes such as health equity and reducing climate change.

"Making sure that it’s responsible use of AI so that we’re not disadvantaging certain people, we’re not achieving biased outcomes,” she said.

There's been bipartisan interest in boosting AI research and development, fueled in part by fears that the U.S. could fall behind China in channeling the technology's potential for national security and economic growth. Congress passed a law that created the National AI Initiative Office last year and the Trump White House set it in motion in January.

Parker, who first joined the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy in 2018, has bridged two administrations, both of which have promised to fund more AI research, set new technical standards and help guide how the technology is regulated. But there are subtle differences that showed up when the Biden administration recently launched a new AI.gov website, according to Ryan Calo, co-director of the University of Washington's Tech Policy Lab.

“This is AI as a global project, improving humanity,” Calo said. “This is very different from the rhetoric of the Trump administration, which was all about this as a race that we have to win."

