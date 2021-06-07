Montgomery County Board of Supervisors District A Democratic Primary results on June 8, 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – Supervisor Sara Bohn and Liam Watson are vying for the Democratic nomination in the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors District A race.

District A covers much of the northeast portion of the county, as well as part of Blacksburg.

Map of Montgomery County's District A (Montgomery County Government)

The communities and subdivisions include Craigs Creek, Brush Mountain Estates, Preston Forest, Indian Run, Mossy Springs, Lusters Gate, Woodland Hills, McDonalds Mill, Deercroft, Blacksburg Country Club, High Knob, Foxfire and Cedar Orchard. Town of Blacksburg neighborhoods and areas include Airport Acres, Alleghany, Apperson/Dickerson, Bennett Hill/Progress, downtown, downtown eastside, Ellett/Jennelle, Grissom/Highland, Houston/Harrell, Miller Southside, Mountain View, Northend and Woodbine/Wyatt. Polling places are Slusser Chapel Church of God on Mt. Tabor Road (Precinct A1), Blacksburg Branch Public Library on Miller Street in Blacksburg (Precinct A2) and Margaret Beeks Elementary School on Airport Road in Blacksburg (Precinct A3), according to the county’s website.

Bohn first won the seat uncontested in the general election in 2017.

