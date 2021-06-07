Virginia House of Delegates District 22 Republican Primary results on June 8, 2021

Delegate Kathy Byron and Isaiah Knight are vying for the Republican nomination in the House of Delegates District 22 race.

This district covers parts of Lynchburg, as well as parts of Bedford, Campbell and Franklin counties.

The winner of this primary will face Democrat Greg Eaton in November. The last time a Democrat held the District 22 seat was in 1981.

Byron was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1997. In 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2017, she did not face an opponent in the general election.

