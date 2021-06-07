Partly Cloudy icon
81º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Politics

Virginia House of Delegates District 24 Republican Primary results on June 8, 2021

Republican incumbent Ronnie Campbell is looking for a second term

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Election Results
,
Ronnie Campbell
,
Mark Reed
Del. Ronnie Campbell and Mark Reed are vying for the Republican nomination in the Virginia House of Delegates District 24 race.
Del. Ronnie Campbell and Mark Reed are vying for the Republican nomination in the Virginia House of Delegates District 24 race. (WSLS 10 / Google)

ROANOKE, Va. – Delegate Ronnie Campbell and Mark Reed are vying for the Republican nomination in the Virginia House of Delegates District 24 race.

This district covers Buena Vista, Lexington, Bath County and Rockbridge Couty, as well as parts Amherst and Augusta counties.

The winner of this primary will face Democrat Sam Soghor in November. The last time a Democrat held the District 24 seat was in 1982.

House of Delegates - District 24 Primary

District 24 covers Buena Vista, Lexington, Bath County and Rockbridge Couty, as well as parts Amherst and Augusta counties

Ronnie Campbell(R)
Incumbent
00%
Mark Reed(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 48)

Campbell won a special election in 2018 to finish Ben Cline’s term and then won reelection in 2019.

Click here for a locality-by-locality breakdown of the results for this race.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Find Race Results

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: