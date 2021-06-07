Virginia House of Delegates District 24 Republican Primary results on June 8, 2021

Del. Ronnie Campbell and Mark Reed are vying for the Republican nomination in the Virginia House of Delegates District 24 race.

This district covers Buena Vista, Lexington, Bath County and Rockbridge Couty, as well as parts Amherst and Augusta counties.

The winner of this primary will face Democrat Sam Soghor in November. The last time a Democrat held the District 24 seat was in 1982.

Campbell won a special election in 2018 to finish Ben Cline’s term and then won reelection in 2019.

