Virginia House of Delegates District 7 Democratic Primary results on June 8, 2021

Derek Kitts and Tara Orlando are vying for the Democratic nomination in the House of Delegates District 7 on June 8, 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – Derek Kitts and Tara Orlando are vying for the Democratic nomination in the Virginia House of Delegates District 7 race.

This district covers Floyd County, as well as parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties.

House of Delegates - District 7 Primary District 7 covers Floyd County, as well as parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties

The winner of this primary will go against Republican Marie March in November. The last Democrat to win a general election in this district was W. B. Keister, who did so in 1999.

Click here for a locality-by-locality breakdown of the results for this race.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia election news here