Virginia House of Delegates District 7 Democratic Primary results on June 8, 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – Derek Kitts and Tara Orlando are vying for the Democratic nomination in the Virginia House of Delegates District 7 race.
This district covers Floyd County, as well as parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties.
House of Delegates - District 7 Primary
Derek Kitts(D)
00%
Tara Orlando(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 33)
The winner of this primary will go against Republican Marie March in November. The last Democrat to win a general election in this district was W. B. Keister, who did so in 1999.
