Virginia House of Delegates District 7 Democratic Primary results on June 8, 2021

After five terms, Republican Nick Rush is not running for reelection

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Derek Kitts and Tara Orlando are vying for the Democratic nomination in the House of Delegates District 7 on June 8, 2021.
Derek Kitts and Tara Orlando are vying for the Democratic nomination in the House of Delegates District 7 on June 8, 2021. (WSLS 10 / Google)

ROANOKE, Va. – Derek Kitts and Tara Orlando are vying for the Democratic nomination in the Virginia House of Delegates District 7 race.

This district covers Floyd County, as well as parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties.

House of Delegates - District 7 Primary

District 7 covers Floyd County, as well as parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties

Derek Kitts(D)
00%
Tara Orlando(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 33)

The winner of this primary will go against Republican Marie March in November. The last Democrat to win a general election in this district was W. B. Keister, who did so in 1999.

