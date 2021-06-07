Virginia House of Delegates District 9 Republican Primary results on June 8, 2021

Delegate Charles Poindexter and Wren Williams are vying for the Republican nomination in the House of Delegates District 9 race.

ROANOKE, Va. – Delegate Charles Poindexter and Wren Williams are vying for the Republican nomination in the Virginia House of Delegates District 9 race.

This district covers Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry counties.

House of Delegates - District 9 Primary District 9 covers Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry counties

Poindexter was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2007. In 2013, 2015 and 2019, he did not face an opponent in the general election.

Click here for a locality-by-locality breakdown of the results for this race.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia election news here