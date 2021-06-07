Virginia House of Delegates District 9 Republican Primary results on June 8, 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – Delegate Charles Poindexter and Wren Williams are vying for the Republican nomination in the Virginia House of Delegates District 9 race.
This district covers Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry counties.
House of Delegates - District 9 Primary
Charles Poindexter(R)Incumbent
00%
Wren Williams(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 42)
Poindexter was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2007. In 2013, 2015 and 2019, he did not face an opponent in the general election.
Click here for a locality-by-locality breakdown of the results for this race.
