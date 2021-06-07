Partly Cloudy icon
Politics

Virginia House of Delegates District 9 Republican Primary results on June 8, 2021

Republican incumbent Charles Poindexter is looking for an eighth term

Delegate Charles Poindexter and Wren Williams are vying for the Republican nomination in the House of Delegates District 9 race.
ROANOKE, Va. – Delegate Charles Poindexter and Wren Williams are vying for the Republican nomination in the Virginia House of Delegates District 9 race.

This district covers Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry counties.

House of Delegates - District 9 Primary

District 9 covers Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry counties

Charles Poindexter(R)
Incumbent
00%
Wren Williams(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 42)

Poindexter was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2007. In 2013, 2015 and 2019, he did not face an opponent in the general election.

Click here for a locality-by-locality breakdown of the results for this race.

