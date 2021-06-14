California adds vacation incentive to spur vaccinations

FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo, visitors exit The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. California will offer six "dream vacation" incentives to spur more people to get coronavirus vaccinations, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, June 14, 2021, on the eve of the state's awarding of $15 million in cash prizes. Goodies in the package include floor seats at an NBA game with the LA Lakers, and tickets to Disneyland, Legoland, SeaWorld and a symphony, he said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California will offer six “dream vacation” incentives to spur more people to get coronavirus vaccinations, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday on the eve of the state awarding of $15 million in cash prizes.

Aside from boosting California's vaccination rate as it lifts most pandemic restrictions Tuesday, the latest promotion aims to jump-start the Golden State's travel and tourism industry after more than a year in virtual hibernation because of stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions.

The tourism industry “had a sledgehammer taken to it,” Newsom said.

Tourism revenues nose-dived from a record $145 billion in 2019 to $65 billion last year as California enacted some of the nation's toughest restrictions.

But Newsom said it's safe to return as the state of nearly 40 million people boasts among the nation's lowest virus transmission rates.

In San Francisco, 80% of eligible city residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 70% are fully vaccinated, becoming the first major American city to hit that threshold, Mayor London Breed said Monday.

Newsom spoke in San Francisco, site of one of the six vacation packages offered by various donors through Visit California, the state's nonprofit travel promotion arm.

Others will include Anaheim in Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego and at a luxury hotel in Palm Springs. Newsom hastily added that he has never visited the luxury hotel, a caveat that comes after he was widely criticized for patronizing an exclusive Napa Valley restaurant during the pandemic.

