Virginia lieutenant governor 2021 election results by city/county

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Hala Ayala (D) and Winsome Sears (R) are the two candidates on the ballot for Virginia Lieutenant Governor on Nov. 2, 2021.
Hala Ayala (D) and Winsome Sears (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.

Below, see a breakdown of how people in every city/county across Virginia are voting:

