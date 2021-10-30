Virginia lieutenant governor general election results on Nov. 2, 2021

Hala Ayala (D) and Winsome Sears (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.
Lieutenant Governor
In 2017, Justin Fairfax received 1,368,412 votes while Jill Vogel received 1,224,520 votes. This equates to 52.7% of the vote for Fairfax and 47.2% of the vote for Vogel.
Candidate
Votes
%
Winsome Sears(R)
00%
Hala Ayala(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2,855)
