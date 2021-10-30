Cloudy icon
Politics

Virginia lieutenant governor general election results on Nov. 2, 2021

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Hala Ayala (D) and Winsome Sears (R) are the two candidates on the ballot for Virginia Lieutenant Governor on Nov. 2, 2021.
Hala Ayala (D) and Winsome Sears (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.

Click here to learn more about each candidate.

Lieutenant Governor

In 2017, Justin Fairfax received 1,368,412 votes while Jill Vogel received 1,224,520 votes. This equates to 52.7% of the vote for Fairfax and 47.2% of the vote for Vogel.

Candidate

Votes

%

Winsome Sears(R)
00%
Hala Ayala(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,855)

Click here to see a breakdown of results in this race by city/county.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Get the latest Virginia election news here

