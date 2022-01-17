WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to the Joint Assembly

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks while his wife, Suzanne, listens after swearing in his Cabinet at the Mansion at the Capitol, Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Fresh off his inauguration, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be addressing members of both the Senate of Virginia and the House of Delegates on Monday afternoon.

The governor will be delivering his address at 4 p.m. to the Joint Assembly at the Virginia State Capitol.

On Saturday, his first day in office, Youngkin signed 11 executive actions, which included removing Critical Race Theory and what the administration describes as ‘divisive concepts’ from public education, withdrawing from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and making masks optional in schools.