Here are the 11 executive actions Gov. Youngkin has signed on day one

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RICHMOND – On Saturday, hours after being sworn in as the 74th governor of Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin has unveiled his agenda for day one.

Gov. Youngkin, the first Republican elected to the office since Bob McDonnell was elected in November 2009, has already signed 11 executive actions.

Those orders include removing Critical Race Theory and what the administration describes as ‘divisive concepts’ from public education, withdrawing from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, making masks optional in schools and several others.

Below is a breakdown of the executive actions Youngkin has signed as released from his office:

Executive Order Number One

Delivers on his Day One promise to restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education.

Executive Order Number Two

Delivers on his Day One promise to empower Virginia parents in their children’s education and upbringing by allowing parents to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school.

Executive Order Number Three

Delivers on his Day One promise to restore integrity and confidence in the Parole Board of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Executive Order Number Four

Delivers on his Day One promise to investigate wrongdoing in Loudoun County.

Executive Order Number Five

Delivers on his Day One promise to make government work for Virginians by creating the Commonwealth Chief Transformation Officer.

Executive Order Number Six

Delivers on his Day One promise to declare Virginia open for business.

Executive Order Number Seven

Delivers on his Day One promise to combat and prevent human trafficking and provide support to survivors.

Executive Order Number Eight

Delivers on his Day One promise to establish a commission to combat antisemitism.

Executive Order Number Nine

Delivers on his Day One promise to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

Executive Directive Number One

Delivers on his fulfilling his Day One promise to jumpstart our economy by cutting job-killing regulations by 25 percent.

Executive Directive Number Two

Delivers on his fulfilling his Day One promise to restore individual freedoms and personal privacy by rescinding the vaccine mandate for all state employees.